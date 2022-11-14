ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: This Is Not Alia Bhatt With Her Newborn, Viral Photo Is Morphed!

The original photograph is from a food and lifestyle website called 'Inspiralized,' and was edited to include Bhatt.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: This Is Not Alia Bhatt With Her Newborn, Viral Photo Is Morphed!
A photograph of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt with an infant next to her is being shared on social media.

What is the claim?: The photo is being shared to claim that it shows Bhatt and her newborn child, who she gave birth to on 6 November.

An archived versionof this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(More archives of this claim can be found here and here.)

What is the truth?: The photo is morphed. We were able to trace the original back to a blog named ‘Inspiralized,’ run by one Ali Maffucci. In her post, Maffucci talks about the birth of her identical twins, Rio and Sol.

How did we find out?: First, we looked for posts on Alia Bhatt’s verified social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube), but did not find any photographs of her child.

  • We came across one post that Bhatt shared on Facebook and Instagram, announcing the birth of her daughter with actor Ranbir Kapoor on 6 November.

So whose photo is it?: We looked for the original photograph using reverse image search.

  • On TinEye, this search led us to a website called ‘Inspiralized’ by one Ali Maffucci, which had many pages on food and parenting. 

  • Here, we came across a page titled, ‘Rio and Sol’s birth story (Identical Twins!),’ which carried a similar photograph.

  • We saw that the first photograph on this page was morphed to crop out one of the infants and replace Maffucci’s face with Bhatt’s.

Maffucci's photo was cropped and morphed.

(Source: Facebook/Inspiralized/Altered by The Quint)

The Quint has reached out to Maffucci for her input and the date when the photograph was taken and will update this article as and when it is received.

Conclusion: The photo doesn’t show Bhatt with her newborn. It is a photograph of Ali Maffucci’s pregnancy and the story of her experience delivering identical twins.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Breaking News at the Quint

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Fact Check   Webqoof 

