Reality Check: Are New Stormwater Drains Keeping Chennai Free From Flooding?

If Bengaluru is synonymous with potholes, then Chennai is known for being dug up for months on end, due to unfinished public works. Come November, and rainwater and sewage freely flow on the streets of Chennai.

Every year when the northeast monsoon sets in, the common sight is waterlogged streets, and it takes over a week for the water to be drained.

But after the first spell this year, the traditional flooding hotspots didn't experience any water stagnation, and inundation was restricted mainly to parts of North Chennai.

How was this even possible?

The Quint traveled across the city to understand how the city Corporation's preparedness and its ambitious stormwater drain project actually paid off, to a large extent.