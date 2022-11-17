Did Ronaldo Say He Regrets Leaving Real Madrid? No, the Claim Is False
The interviewer, Piers Morgan, took to Twitter to clarify that the quote attributed to Ronaldo is fake.
A fake quote attributed to Manchester United Football Club player Cristiano Ronaldo is going viral on the internet.
What does the claim say? : Social media users are sharing a photograph of Ronaldo from his recent interview with Piers Morgan with a claim that he told leaving Real Madrid was his biggest regret, but did he say it?
How did we find out? : At first, we noticed the 'Piers Morgan Uncensored Exclusive' written on the top-right of the picture.
We found the 47-minute-long interview uploaded on the official channel, ' Piers Morgan Uncensored'.
The video was uploaded on November 17 and was titled "Full Cristiano Ronaldo Interview With Piers Morgan Part 1."
The video showed Ronaldo talking about his journey with Manchester United and how he feels the club's progress has been zero compared to the other clubs he has played for.
He also talks about one of the toughest moments of his life when he lost his newborn son.
While the second part of the video is yet to be released, we did not find any such statement from Ronaldo where he mentions that he regrets leaving Real Madrid in this part.
Further, we also found a tweet posted by Piers Morgan, the interviewer, on 14 November, where he categorically termed the quote as fake.
Did Ronaldo ever make such a statement? : We also conducted a keyword search on Google to see if Ronaldo has made any such statement in the past and didn't find any credible news report or comment on his social media platforms.
Conclusion: A fake quote is being attributed to Ronaldo, which mentions that he regrets leaving Real Madrid during his interview with Piers Morgan.
