Has Iran Sentenced 15,000 Anti-Hijab Protesters to Death? Here Are The Facts

We performed a keyword search and found an article by BBC from 14 November 2022, which stated that one person had been sentenced to death in Iran for setting a government building on fire.

It also stated that 15,800 protesters were detained for protesting.

Another report from CNN published on 14 November mentioned that the Iranian court issued this first death sentence after convicting the person for “enmity against God” and “spreading corruption on Earth.”

Iranian media like Etemad Online and the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) also reported about the first death sentence following the protests.