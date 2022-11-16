Is Uniform Civil Code In India BJP Govt's Best Bid Towards Communal Harmony?

To answer that, let’s take a step back.

As a land with a mammoth plurality of beliefs, faiths and cultural practices, India has often struggled to homogenise the diverse and sometimes contradictory laws of the land. In fact, the British government while codifying the criminal and civil laws in India, took the first attempt of abrogating the faith-based laws in favour of an objective legal shroud.

This was the genesis of UCC—a set of laws that governed all citizens equally irrespective of their religious customs.

However, the problem arose in the inextricable links that the personal practices of citizens had with religious precepts and customs. To hold all such practices null or worse— still illegal, would go against our fundamental constitutional value.

Thus, emerged the judicial practice of personal laws determining matters concerning marriage, inheritance, divorce etc. outside the purview of secular codes.