Neetu Kapoor Visits Alia Bhatt & Granddaughter At Hospital; Shares Health Update

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on 6 November. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Taking to social media, Alia posted a sketch of a family of lions and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is." Calling her and her husband "blessed and obsessed parents", the Brahmastra star added, "We are officially bursting with love."