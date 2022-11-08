ADVERTISEMENT

Neetu Kapoor Visits Alia Bhatt & Granddaughter At Hospital; Shares Health Update

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter on 6 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Neetu Kapoor Visits Alia Bhatt & Granddaughter At Hospital; Shares Health Update
i

Neetu Kapoor recently paid a visit to Alia Bhatt and her granddaughter at Mumbai's H N Hospital on Monday, 7 November. The actor was spotted late at night, returning home from the hospital when the paparazzi asked her about Alia and the baby's health. She politely responded to all their queries and said both of them were "absolutely fine".

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at the video here:

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on 6 November. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Taking to social media, Alia posted a sketch of a family of lions and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is." Calling her and her husband "blessed and obsessed parents", the Brahmastra star added, "We are officially bursting with love."

The couple's family members, Neetu Kapoor (Ranbir's mother), Soni Razdan (Alia's mother). and Shaheen Bhatt (Alia's sister) were also present at the hospital, supporting the new parents.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt Arrives At Mumbai Hospital; All Set To Welcome Her Child: Reports

Alia Bhatt Arrives At Mumbai Hospital; All Set To Welcome Her Child: Reports

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Neetu Kapoor   Alia Bhatt   Ranbir Kapoor  

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×