Neetu Kapoor Visits Alia Bhatt & Granddaughter At Hospital; Shares Health Update
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter on 6 November.
Neetu Kapoor recently paid a visit to Alia Bhatt and her granddaughter at Mumbai's H N Hospital on Monday, 7 November. The actor was spotted late at night, returning home from the hospital when the paparazzi asked her about Alia and the baby's health. She politely responded to all their queries and said both of them were "absolutely fine".
Take a look at the video here:
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on 6 November. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Taking to social media, Alia posted a sketch of a family of lions and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is." Calling her and her husband "blessed and obsessed parents", the Brahmastra star added, "We are officially bursting with love."
The couple's family members, Neetu Kapoor (Ranbir's mother), Soni Razdan (Alia's mother). and Shaheen Bhatt (Alia's sister) were also present at the hospital, supporting the new parents.
