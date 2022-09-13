Bhagwant Mann Didn't Say 'AAP Makes Empty Promises,' Clip is Altered
This video is altered. The original clip shows Mann saying his party does not make false promises.
An edited video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in which he can be heard saying, "We do what we promise and also promise what we cannot do", is going viral to take a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the chief minister to say they make empty promises.
However, this video is doctored. The original video shows Mann saying that their party does what it says and never makes empty promises.
CLAIM
The video was shared by the former Haryana BJP IT Cell's chief Arun Yadav, who shared the video mocking Mann. The video had garnered over 76,000 views at the time of writing the story.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We scanned through AAP's official YouTube channel and found a longer version of the viral clip from 7 September 2022.
The original LIVE video also included AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal with Mann where they were addressing the party's nationwide "Make India No. 1" campaign at Haryana.
At 17:45 timestamp, Mann expresses that today's youth is filled with ideas for startups but they also need a platform to take these ideas forward.
"Who will give you a platform? Those people (other parties) who make fake promises won't give you a platform. The factory of making empty promises has started now and new ones are being made for upcoming days that would aggravate emotions, and religious feelings. But we are not a party who makes false promises, we do what we promise but promising something which we won't be able to do, is something that we do not practice."
We can hear the viral clip's part in the original video from 18:19 timestamp.
Clearly, a clipped video of Bhagwant Mann talking about fake promises in being shared with a misleading claim.
