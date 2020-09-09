Fake Account of Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer Maneshinde Crops Up

In a continuing series of fake Twitter accounts related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, another fake account has cropped up recently. This time, it’s of Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer defending actress Rhea Chakraborty against the late actor’s family.

The account impersonating as Maneshinde was created on 2 September, and has amassed over 3,400 followers. He tweets regularly in support of the actress and about any updates related to the her case.

But, there are multiple red flags which suggest that the account is fake. Further, Maneshinde confirmed to The Quint that this isn’t his official account.