Fake Account of Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer Maneshinde Crops Up
The account impersonating as Maneshinde regularly tweets in support of Rhea Chakraborty and about her case updates.
In a continuing series of fake Twitter accounts related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, another fake account has cropped up recently. This time, it’s of Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer defending actress Rhea Chakraborty against the late actor’s family.
The account impersonating as Maneshinde was created on 2 September, and has amassed over 3,400 followers. He tweets regularly in support of the actress and about any updates related to the her case.
But, there are multiple red flags which suggest that the account is fake. Further, Maneshinde confirmed to The Quint that this isn’t his official account.
WHAT KIND OF CONTENT DOES THE ACCOUNT POST?
The Twitter account tweets regular updates on Chakraborty’s case, claiming to be her lawyer.
The user also mentions their handle while retweeting Maneshinde’s statements to the media.
The user has repeatedly mentioned another Twitter handle, @PoliceCase, which claims to be “an official account of police case india. (sic)” in its bio.
However, we found numerous red flags in both the Twitter accounts, proving that they are fake.
THE RED FLAGS
The account was recently created on 2 September 2020 and has amassed 3,455 followers since then.
Firstly, the username, @satishmaneshnde misspells the lawyer’s last name, ‘Maneshinde.’
The user has also mentioned that “This is an fn account of Satish maneshinde” (sic) in their bio.
The website linked in the user’s bio, “Satish.org” is also bogus and leads to a domain broker service that offers you to buy the particular domain name.
Further, the user’s tweets are riddled with spelling mistakes.
In the samples below, the user tweeted incorrect spellings of judicial as ‘juditial,’ definitely as ‘definately,’ and conferencing as ‘confferencing.’
The second account, @PoliceCase, which was created on 4 September, has only 83 followers.
It only follows five news agencies and the fake account of Maneshinde.
The account has only retweeted tweets from the fake account since its inception and was most likely created to gain followers.
Its pinned tweet is also riddled with similar spelling mistakes and grammatical errors, as Maneshinde’s fake account – prove’ is misspelled as ‘proove,’ and allegations as ‘alligations.’
It also uses the same hashtag (#TruthMatters) as the fake account, in its tweets.
The Quint reached out to lawyer, Maneshinde, who confirmed that @satishmaneshnde is not his official account.
He also stated that he did not have any Twitter accounts which were active.
Earlier, accounts impersonating Rajput’s sisters had also gone viral. In one instance, Times Now ran a story based on a tweet by an impostor account of Rajput’s sister, Meets Singh.
The Quint has also reached out to Twitter to understand the measures being taken to combat the alarmingly increasing number of fake accounts on their platform. The story will be updated as and when a response is received.
Evidently, a fake Twitter account has been created to impersonate the lawyer and mislead the public.
