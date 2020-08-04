Fake Twitter Handles of Sushant Singh’s Sister and Father Emerge

Multiple fake Twitter handles impersonating Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members are misleading the public even while the investigation into the late actor’s alleged death by suicide has intensified. Recently, an account in the name of Sushant’s elder sister Neetu Singh, which has amassed over 18,000 followers has cropped up on the social networking site.

The account has put out posts demanding Justice for Sushant and also evoking emotional response by pushing out old family pictures of the actor which happen to be in the public domain, particularly on the eve of Rakshabandhan.

One of the posts also alleges that the actor was “killed” and goes on to question Maharashtra government’s decision of not letting CBI take over the case.