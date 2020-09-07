How Fake Twitter Accounts of Raj Thackeray Are Supporting Kangana

In light of a series of arguments and counter-arguments between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and politicians from Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress-led government, several impersonator Twiter handles supporting Ranaut have cropped up in the name of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

For the purpose of this story, we have shortlisted a few accounts which have gained a significant number of followers and will illustrate how fake quotes attributed by them to Raj Thackeray subsequently went viral on social media.