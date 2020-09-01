Sushant's Sister Physically Misbehaved with Rhea: Lawyer

The lawyer also spoke about the time relationships soured between Rhea and Sushant's family. "In April 2019, Rhea had gone for a party and Sushant was also present there. Even Sushant's sisters came to the party, wherein one of them (Priyanka) got drunk and was misbehaving. After they came back from the party, Sushant and his sister continued drinking while Rhea went to sleep. As Rhea has said in her statements also, that night Priyanka molested her. Sushant took this matter up with his siblings when Rhea told him and he forwarded their chats to Rhea. Currently, all that is with the CBI and they are probing".

Maneshinde added that since then the relationship never improved and the family has been so hostile towards Rhea.