Sushant's Sister Physically Misbehaved with Rhea: Lawyer
Satish Maneshinde throws light on the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by the late actor's family of abetment of suicide, forcefully administering drugs to the actor and siphoning off his funds. The CBI is currently investigating the case and Rhea, in interviews, has denied all allegations against her. She has even claimed that Sushant's family knew of his mental health. Now, in an interview to The Quint, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde threw some light in the matter.
When asked about Shruti Modi's lawyer's statement regarding Sushant's fight with his sisters leading to his hospitalisation last year, Maneshinde said,
"Around the last week of November last year, Sushant shifted to Waterstone resort in Mumbai for some time. Once the sisters came, Rhea was asked to leave as they were going to look after him. Whatever Shruti Modi has said it is to her lawyer, and I wouldn't want to comment on that. The case is currently under investigation and I don't think we should dwell on this. One thing is certain, Rhea was asked to leave by the sisters and they didn't even allow her to meet Sushant then. When Sushant enquired as to why Rhea didn't come to see him, she said what happened".
The lawyer also spoke about the time relationships soured between Rhea and Sushant's family. "In April 2019, Rhea had gone for a party and Sushant was also present there. Even Sushant's sisters came to the party, wherein one of them (Priyanka) got drunk and was misbehaving. After they came back from the party, Sushant and his sister continued drinking while Rhea went to sleep. As Rhea has said in her statements also, that night Priyanka molested her. Sushant took this matter up with his siblings when Rhea told him and he forwarded their chats to Rhea. Currently, all that is with the CBI and they are probing".
Maneshinde added that since then the relationship never improved and the family has been so hostile towards Rhea.
Satish Maneshinde added that Sushant was always close to his sisters, but the family was never fond of Rhea. "Sushant was very close to his sisters. At some stage the relations must have strained. When Rhea came into his life, the family didn't take too fondly to her and that's when things became sour. Whenever the family would come to Mumbai Rhea would be asked to leave. But Sushant's bond with his family was quite strong, as you may have seen in the number of videos that have surfaced".
Maneshinde also weighed in on why Rhea asked for a CBI inquiry on 16 June, much before the FIR was filed and the investigative agency came in.
"Rhea was living with Sushant till 8 June. She didn't know what happened between the 8th and 14th June. Despite a month passing since Sushant's demise, there was no clarity in the investigation. In that case, it's very normal for an individual to ask for a CBI inquiry. And Rhea was the first person to call for a probe".Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer
In an interview with India Today, Rhea had said that Sushant's didn't leave his hotel room for three days when they had gone on a trip to Paris and other parts of Europe. When asked about the videos of Sushant visiting Disneyland in Paris, Maneshinde replied, "What Rhea said was absolutely correct. Sushant and Rhea were in Paris for around six days and they spent one whole day in Disneyland. Rhea had mentioned Sushant was bipolar, and any medical expert will vouch that the mood swings of such people are in extremes".
