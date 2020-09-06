India, You've Demolished a Middle-Class Family: Rhea's Father
Following the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, Indrajit Chakraborty speaks up.
Following the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, the siblings' father Lt Col(rtd) Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement saying that "for the sake of justice," the country has "effectively demolished a middle class family."
“Congratulations, India. You’ve arrested my son, I'm sure my daughter is next on the line. You’ve effectively demolished a middle class family. Ofcourse, for the sake of Justice everything is justified. Jai Hind”Indrajit Chakraborty
On Saturday, 5 September, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Dipesh Sawant was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, Samuel Miranda have been reportedly remanded to the custody of NCB till 9 September. On 4 September, the NCB had arrested Showik and Samuel.
A team of the NCB had searched the residence of Rhea Chakraborty earlier on Friday, as the agency is currently investigating a drug matter in connection with the case.
