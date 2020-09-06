India, You've Demolished a Middle-Class Family: Rhea's Father

On Saturday, 5 September, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Dipesh Sawant was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager, Samuel Miranda have been reportedly remanded to the custody of NCB till 9 September. On 4 September, the NCB had arrested Showik and Samuel.

A team of the NCB had searched the residence of Rhea Chakraborty earlier on Friday, as the agency is currently investigating a drug matter in connection with the case.