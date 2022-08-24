Fact-Check: BSF Personnel in the Viral Video Saying ‘Jiyo Aur Jeene Do’ Is Alive

A video that shows a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel talking about the uncertainty of life, where he says in Hindi "live and let live", is going viral on social media with the claim that he has passed away.

A screenshot from the video has been juxtaposed with a picture of a dead body to further the claim.

However, the claim is false. The video shows a BSF personnel, posted at the Gede border, in West Bengal. The video was uploaded on YouTube on 16 August 2022.

On the other hand, the image could be traced back to a Facebook post from 2019.