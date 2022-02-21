Old Photo of Accident in Meghalaya Shared With a Misleading Claim About BSF

The photo of a bus lying upside down after having met with an accident is going viral with a text that claims that 12 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives in Meghalaya after their bus met with an accident.

We found that the photograph of the crashed bus was from a 2019 incident when a bus carrying 20 BSF jawans fell into a gorge. However, while the BSF personnel onboard suffered injuries, no one lost their life. One person, a helper on the bus, died in the incident.

Additionally, we also found that the videos and photos from the 2019 incident were also viral before with other misleading claims.