BSF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead After Killing Colleague in West Bengal Army Camp
The incident occurred in the Kakmarichar BSF camp, situated along the India-Bangladesh border.
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead after killing one of his colleagues in a Murshidabad army camp in West Bengal on Monday, 7 March, news agency PTI reported.
The incident occurred at 6:45 am in the Kakmarichar BSF camp, situated along the India-Bangladesh border.
Head Constable Jonson Toppo allegedly killed his colleague Head Constable SG Sekhar using his service rifle, according to officials. The two officers belonged to the BSF's 117th battalion.
The incident took place after the officers returned from night duty at the border, officials added.
'The Officers Had Been Summoned By Police'
The probable reason behind the incident, officials believe, is a summon issued to the two jawans from the Ramnagar police station to appear at 10 am on Monday.
The police case was in relation to a farmer detained by the jawans in 2021.
The officers probably got into a fight over the summon, which eventually led to Toppo killing his colleague, Sekhar.
Officials said that the BSF has ordered a court of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the matter. A police case has also been lodged.
This incident comes a day after a BSF jawan allegedly shot dead four of his colleagues and critically injured a fifth at a camp in Amritsar, Punjab before turning the gun on himself.
(With inputs from PTI.)
