No, This Is Not a Video of Indian Army Personnel Demonstrating Combat Skills

We scanned the text on the top left-hand side using Google Lens, which identified the language as Korean and translated it to – '69th anniversary Armed Forces Day Celebration.'

Taking a cue from this, we looked for videos of the event and came across the full video of the event dated 28 September 2017, on South Korean news portal Arirang News' verified YouTube channel.

Here, we saw that visuals matching the viral video began an hour and 38 minutes into the event's video.

(Note: Swipe right to view all three images.)