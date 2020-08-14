B’luru Unrest: Was Anti-Muslim Post A Reply to Anti-Hindu One? No

Social media users have been sharing claims which say that the Facebook post by T Naveen Kumar reportedly insulting Prophet Mohammed, which led to the violence in Bengaluru this week, was actually a reply to a derogatory post by a Muslim man about a Hindu goddess.

According to them, Kumar was targeted for his post and the original derogatory post by the Muslim man was ignored. However, we found that none of this is true and a doctored photo is being used to make this claim.

110 people have been arrested for arson, stone pelting and assault on police in an incident of violence which left three people dead and over 50 cops injured.