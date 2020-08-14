Images From Bengaluru Violence? No, They are From Northeast Delhi

Several social media users have shared images from northeast Delhi violence that rocked the national capital earlier in February this year, claiming that they are from the recent incident of violence in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, 11 August, a violent mob in east Bengaluru went on a rampage, attacking a police station and an MLA’s house, over a Facebook post reportedly insulting Prophet Mohammed. Since then, social media has been flooded with images and videos from the day of the violence.