Images From Bengaluru Violence? No, They are From Northeast Delhi
Social media users shared old images from Northeast Delhi violence as the incident of violence in Bengaluru.
Several social media users have shared images from northeast Delhi violence that rocked the national capital earlier in February this year, claiming that they are from the recent incident of violence in Bengaluru.
On Tuesday, 11 August, a violent mob in east Bengaluru went on a rampage, attacking a police station and an MLA’s house, over a Facebook post reportedly insulting Prophet Mohammed. Since then, social media has been flooded with images and videos from the day of the violence.
CLAIM
Several Facebook pages have shared two images of rioting with the claim, "Voilent Clashes erupted in Bangaluru Over Post Of BJp MLA's Son insulting Prophet Muhammad (Saw), 60 Cops Injured, 2 Civillians MarTyred, Section 144 Imposed (sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The images are actually old and from the violence that took place in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
IMAGE 1
A reverse image search led us to several news reports on the violence, carrying this image.
An article by News18, with the headline: "Delhi Violence: Deadly Riots Erupt Over CAA Protests; See Pictures," also included the image, with the caption "Protestors hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi."
The image has been clicked by PTI photographer, Ravi Chaudhary.
The Quint, too, had used the image in an article published on 28 February on the violence that happened in northeast Delhi.
IMAGE 2
A reverse image search led us to several news reports on Delhi violence, carrying this image.
An article published by Pune Mirror, with the headline: "G Kishan Reddy: Delhi riots aimed at tarnishing India's image during Donald Trump's visit," attributed this image to Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd, commonly known as The Times Group.
The photograph was clicked by The Times of India's photojournalist, Anindya Chattopadhyay.
Evidently, the images shared as violence in Bengaluru are actually old and from Delhi.
