Losing Son & Life Savings: How Bengaluru Unrest Robbed Two Fathers

Pasha, who owns a mutton shop near Hebbal, lives very close to the DJ Halli police station. Yasin was the third of his four children. He said that on Tuesday Yasin came home after closing the shop.

“At around 9:30 pm, he went out saying he was going to have dinner at his elder brother's house two streets away from my house,” Pasha said.

Even though he warned him about the violence outside, Yasin insisted that he would find his way. He said since the police were around, he would be safe. But around midnight Yasin was hit by a police bullet and died on the spot.