Hoax Text on Facebook/Meta Sharing Private Posts Without Consent Goes Viral

A screenshot and text explicitly denying Facebook and the Meta group of companies the right to use and share user content is being shared by social media users, where they invoke their 'Reservation of Rights' under sections of the Uniform Commercial Code while doing so.

The claim is being shared urging others to post the same message on their timelines before the "deadline", which is "today", in order to prohibit Meta from distributing their content without the users' "explicit written permission".

However, we found that the claim made in the viral message is a hoax and that different versions of the same post have been going around since 2012. As per Facebook's Terms of Service, people own the intellectual property rights to their content and Facebook can only share and distribute this content in accordance with the user's individual privacy settings.