Facebook Changes Name to 'Meta' in Major Rebranding Bid
The rebranding comes as Mark Zuckerberg's effort to transition from a social media company to being a "metaverse."
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, 28 October announced that the company's new name will be 'Meta'.
The website meta.com now shows Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, Whatsapp, Oculus, Workplace, Portal, and Novi under the 'What We Build' section.
While making the announcement at the company's Connect event, Zuckerberg, as quoted by The Verge, said that the name Facebook doesn’t fully encompass everything the company does now. "But over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company,” he said.
The rebranding comes as Zuckerberg's effort to transition from a social media company to being a "metaverse company.”
Facebook describes the metaverse as a virtual space where “you’ll be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create, and more. It’s not necessarily about spending more time online – it’s about making the time you do spend online more meaningful.”
According to Reuters, Facebook already has plans to hire 10,000 employees in the European Union over the next five years to facilitate the build of the “metaverse”. The company also plans to invest $50 million to build the virtual world.
