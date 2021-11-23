Video of Men Thrashing Women in UP's Amethi Falsely Shared as From Rajasthan

.A video of men mercilessly thrashing women is being shared on social media with the claim that the assault took place in the Congress-led state of Rajasthan.

The video is shared taking a dig at Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who at a recent election rally in Gorakhpur, ahead of the upcoming UP elections had said "I'm a woman, I can fight", and asked the women to repeat after her.

However, we found the video is from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The Quint also got in touch with the Amethi police superintendent who confirmed to us that the video is from Amethi and three accused have been arrested in connection with the case.