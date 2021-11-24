No, Japan Didn’t Drop its COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout and Switch to Ivermectin

A screenshot of an article, which claims that Japan has dropped its COVID-19 vaccine rollout and has opted to use the drug Ivermectin is being shared on social media platforms. The screenshot also notes that by doing so, Japan has ended COVID-19 "almost overnight".

The body of the article further states that the United States still experiences a coronavirus crisis because it fails to follow the proper treatment procedure.

However, we found that Japan has not stopped COVID-19 vaccinations. According to reports, Japan is also considering starting booster shots for its citizens. Moreover, Japan's COVID-19 treatment plan names many different drugs for therapeutic treatment of the coronavirus, but it does not include ivermectin.