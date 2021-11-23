Old Pics of 'Priest' With Liquor, Desecrating Idol Falsely Linked to DMK Govt

A set of images of a man drinking liquor and desecrating an idol is being shared by several social media users claiming that he is a Christian who has been appointed as a temple's priest by the government of Tamil Nadu.

However, we found that both the images are old with one being traced back to 2017 at least and the other one has been in circulation since 2020 at least while the present MK Stalin-led government came into power in May 2021.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government had initiated a move in August under which persons of all castes can be appointed as priests in temples.