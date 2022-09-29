This Screenshot Showing 'Massive Win' For AAP in Gujarat Polls is Manipulated

A screenshot of a video by one 'SM Headlines', showing exit polls conducted for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections is being shared on social media.

The screenshot shows India TV journalist Rajat Sharma, and predicts a landslide win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, with the party bagging 142 out of 182 seats.

However, there are multiple factual inaccuracies.

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the polling dates for Gujarat Assembly elections.

Exit polls are conducted after voters have cast their votes, which is not possible as polling has not taken place yet.

The fabricated thumbnail of 'SM Headlines'' video does not complement the video content, which is a compilation of a mood of the voters.

We found that even in 2017, no media organisation or body had predicted such a landslide victory for AAP.