Fake TRPs: Rajat Sharma’s NBA, Arnab’s NBF Face-Off Amidst Probe

Accused of rigging TRPs, Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV finds itself not just under the Mumbai police’s scrutiny but also facing off against India TV’s Rajat Sharma led National Broadcasters Association (NBA).

When Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) suspended TV viewership ratings for news channels over the fake TRPs scam, the NBA applauded this move. The organisation agreed that BARC needed to overhaul its systems and restore credibility. This sentiment, however, was quite obviously not shared by the Arnab Goswami led News Broadcasters Federation (NBF). The parallel association strongly objected to BARC’s decision.