ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Court Grants Bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Case

Khan was arrested in a case related to alleged misuse of official position as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Delhi Court Grants Bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Case
i

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 28 September, granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, in a case related to alleged irregularities in appointment, misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, reported news agency ANI.

Khan was arrested on 16 September.

(This copy will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  Aam Aadmi Party   AAP   Bail 

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×