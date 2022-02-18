Altered Opinion Poll Shared To Claim BSP Will Win 2022 UP Polls

A screenshot of a news bulletin, showing an opinion poll on Hindi news channel News 24 for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, is doing the rounds on social media.

The poll shows that the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is likely to win between 203-211 seats in the 403-seat Assembly. It further shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get 144-152 seats, Samajwadi Party 12-20 seats, and the Congress 19-27 seats in the ongoing 2022 UP polls.

However, we found that the photo of the graphic plate shows the opinion poll is altered. In the original broadcast of the channel, we noticed that the poll, which was conducted by 'DB Live', predicted between 203-211 seats for the SP and 12-20 seats for the BSP.