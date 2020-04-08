No, a US Prof Wasn’t Arrested for ‘Selling’ Coronavirus to China

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in China’s Wuhan, there have been multiple conspiracy theories about how the virus has been created in a lab. Now a forward, accompanied by a video, is being shared on social media to prove that the theory was right.

“Finally FBI arrested a professor from Boston university who was in connection with Chinese university and research lab in Wuhan, and was highly paid by China.......Now it is very close to clear that corona virus is a Bio Attack planned and conducted by China (sic),” the message reads.

The message is being shared with a bulletin of WCVB-TV, which is an ABC-affiliated television station. The Quint received multiple queries to verify this message on its helpline number.