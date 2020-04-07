BJP MP Falsely Claims COVID-Infected Tablighis Misbehaved in Wards

Karnataka BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday, 6 April, took to Twitter to claim that eight out of 70 Tablighis from Belagavi who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi’s Nizamuddin had tested positive for coronavirus. Adding that the results of the rest were yet to come, she also claimed that the Tablighis in quarantine wards were misbehaving and spitting everywhere.

The video shows what appears to be a packed quarantine ward where some people are lying down or sitting on beds. The person making the video shows three people standing outside an open window interacting with each other and then focuses the camera on a person inside the ward who can be seen dancing briefly.