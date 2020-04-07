Action Against WhatsApp Admins Over COVID-19 Jokes? Hoax Alert!

A viral message on social media requests WhatsApp group administrators to close the groups for two days amid the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. The message goes on to say that the groups should be closed because police can take action against the admin and group members “vide section 68, 140 and 188 if someone posts a joke about the virus”.

The viral message then goes on to say from midnight ‘tonight’ (7 April), the Disaster Management Act has been implemented across India and that no citizen is allowed to post or share any forward related to coronavirus. Attached with the message is a Live Law article titled “Centre Seeks SC Direction That No Media Should Publish COVID-19 News Without First Ascertaining Facts With Govt”