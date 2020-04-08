COVID-19 in Italy: Woke Up on Several Nights to Ambulance Sirens

I started to get calls from people who normally only called me on my birthday. I realised why they were so worried and concerned about me – because the number of cases in Bergamo have been on the rise.

And the news about the medical system collapsing and bodies being taken out to other cities to be buried, is all true. However, Indian media or other Indians on social media love to exaggerate – like how the prime minister in Italy had surrendered or how the doctors in Italy have refused to attend to patients or have sent patients home and the worst one has been that there are dead bodies lying on the roads.

All these news stories made me so emotionally vulnerable, so I decided to cut back on the news consumption and social media, especially Instagram usage, because of the insensitive content that people started to share in the form of memes.