Suspended Oppn MPs Seen 'Eating' on Viral Photo Were Not on a Hunger Strike

A photograph of a few people assembled near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament is being shared by several social media users with a claim that it showed Opposition MPs, who were on a hunger strike, eating.

However, we found that the claim was false. The photograph shows 12 Rajya Sabha MPs who were suspended from the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament for "wilfully disrupting" the proceedings of the House. They were protesting their suspension, but were not on a hunger strike as claimed in the viral post.