Oppn MPs Stage Walkout as Naidu Rejects Proposal to Revoke Suspension of 12 MPs

Opposition MPs on Tuesday, 30 November, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha (RS) and the Lok Sabha (LS) and after RS chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the proposal for revoking the suspension of 12 MPs over alleged indiscipline.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the party has boycotted the session for the rest of the day.

The rejection of the proposal came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi earlier on Tuesday said that the government might consider the proposal if the MPs apologise.

Opposition leaders later protested at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over the matter.

The suspended MPs will write to the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha and argue against their suspension on Wednesday, ANI reported.

The 12 MPs include Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Congress MPs Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Binoy Viswam (CPI), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri, and Shiv Sena MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai.