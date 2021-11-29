12 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended From Rest of Winter Session Over Alleged Ruckus
The suspended MPs called the move vindictive and undemocratic.
Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for the remaining session of the Parliament on Monday, 29 November, after allegedly creating ruckus in the House.
The 12 MPs include Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Congress MPs Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Binoy Viswam (CPI), Trinamool Congress MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri, and Shiv Sena MPs Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai.
Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said that the CCTV footage must be examined to ascertain the truth.
"If you see the CCTV footage it has been recorded how male marshals were jostling female MPs. All of this on one side and your decision on the other? What kind of unparliamentary behaviour is this?" she said.
Catch all live updates of the Parliament Session here.
Congress' Chhaya Verma called the suspension "unfair and unjust."
"There were other members from other parties who created a ruckus but the chairman suspended me. PM Modi is doing just as he wishes since he enjoys a brute majority," she told ANI.
Congress MP Ripun Bora called it a "murder of democracy" and said that the decision was "one-sided, biased, and vindictive."
"We had protested for the cause of farmers, the poor people and as Parliamentarians, it is our duty to raise the voices of the oppressed, deprived. If we don't raise the voices in Parliament, where will we do that?" he told ANI.
The bill to repeal the three farm laws was passed in both houses of the Parliament on the first day of the winter session on Monday. However, Opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering in both houses while the bill was being passed, demanding a discussion first.
Oppn Issues Joint Statement, Condemn Suspension
The Opposition parties have called a meeting on the next course of action over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, at LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office on Tuesday.
In a joint statement, leaders of Opposition parties condemn the "unwarranted and undemocratic suspension of 12 MPs."
"Floor leaders of Opposition parties of the Rajya Sabha will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action to resist authoritarian decision of the government and defend Parliamentary democracy," the statement said.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the suspension of the 12 MPs was a strangulation of democracy.
"We are meeting tomorrow to discuss future course of action. If voices of those who raise voices for others are suppressed, it's like strangulating the democracy. We condemn it, all parties condemn it," he said, as quoted by ANI.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.