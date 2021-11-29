12 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended From Rest of Winter Session Over Alleged Ruckus

Congress' Chhaya Verma called the suspension "unfair and unjust."

"There were other members from other parties who created a ruckus but the chairman suspended me. PM Modi is doing just as he wishes since he enjoys a brute majority," she told ANI.

Congress MP Ripun Bora called it a "murder of democracy" and said that the decision was "one-sided, biased, and vindictive."

"We had protested for the cause of farmers, the poor people and as Parliamentarians, it is our duty to raise the voices of the oppressed, deprived. If we don't raise the voices in Parliament, where will we do that?" he told ANI.

The bill to repeal the three farm laws was passed in both houses of the Parliament on the first day of the winter session on Monday. However, Opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering in both houses while the bill was being passed, demanding a discussion first.