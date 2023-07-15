ADVERTISEMENT
Old And Unrelated Visuals Viral as Recent Floods in Himachal Pradesh

The video showing buildings collapsing is from 2021 whereas the video of the cloud burst is from Indonesia.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Old And Unrelated Visuals Viral as Recent Floods in Himachal Pradesh
i

Several social media users are sharing videos to claim that these are recent visuals of destruction after Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall from 9 July.

  • One of videos shows a building collapsing and the claim states that this happened recently in Shimla.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • Another video showing people running on the streets to take shelter during a cloud burst is being shared as clip from Kullu.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

So, what's the truth?: Both these claims are old.

  • Although the video showing a building collapsing is from Shimla but it dates back to 2021.

  • The video of cloud burst is from 2016 and from Sangihe, Indonesia.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed reverse image search on some of the keyframes from both the videos which led us to old reports.

VIDEO 1

  • We came across a video report from Hindustan Times which carried the same video of a building collapsing on a hilly region.

  • The video was uploaded on 1 October 2021 and the description stated that a multi-storey building collapsed in Shimla's Kachi Ghatti area on 30 September 2021.

  • It also stated that the collapse was due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

VIDEO 2

  • We came across a video report published by Official iNews, a YouTube channel of an Indonesian news network, from 23 June 2016, that carried the viral video.

  • The title suggested that the visuals showed flash floods video in Sangihe, Sulawesi.

  • We also found the viral video in a report published on an Indonesian website Liputan6, from 23 June 2016.

  • According to the report, the video was from the Tahuna district of the Sangihe Regency in North Sulawesi, Indonesia which witnessed landslides and floods on 22 June 2016.

The report is from 23 June 2016.

(Source: Liputan6/Screenshot)

Recent destruction caused by heavy rainfall: Heavy rainfall was witnessed in several states in north India from 9 July, including Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR as well as certain parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

  • On 13 July, the death toll due to heavy rainfall reached 90 in Himachal Pradesh.

  • Amongst these, 39 deaths were reported over the first four days.

  • We also did a fact-check story about a viral video of a crocodile seen in Madhya Pradesh which was being passed off as a video from Haryana.

Conclusion: Old and unrelated visuals of cloud burst and collapsing buildings are going viral to claim that they show the condition of Himachal Pradesh after the recent bout of rains.

Topics:  Himachal Pradesh   Fact Check   Webqoof 

