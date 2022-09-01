Floods Across India: How Is Climate Change Disrupting Monsoon Systems?

Himachal Pradesh is bogged down by intense rainfall, which has led to heavy flooding and landslides that have left 36 people dead, according to government officials.

In fact, the state has been facing relentless downpours since late June. In the last two months, there have been multiple cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, which have claimed the lives of approximately 278 people and 587 livestock.

Its neighboring state Uttarakhand has also been dealing with a similar disaster. With a series of cloudbursts at the end of August, there were four casualties, and 13 people have been declared missing. The government deployed helicopters for rescue missions in the more remote areas of the state that were badly affected.

Uttar Pradesh faces a similar fate with 22 districts being flooded due to rainfall. So far, the casualties are low, with only one life lost. However, 1,097 villages have been flooded, out of which 153 have been cut off from the rest of the state. Over 2.47 lakh people have been directly affected by the flood.