7 Feared Dead, At Least 4 Missing as Landslides, Flash Floods Thrash Himachal
Till now, seven people are feared to have lost their lives in isolated incidents after a cloudburst in Kullu.
At least four people went missing, two were critically injured and a woman died after cloudbursts, flash floods, and a landslide battered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, 6 June.
The casualty occurred amidst a landslide on the outskirts of Shimla, near the Dhalli tunnel, the Shimla district emergency operations centre (DEOC) said, and the two injured in the disaster are receiving medical treatment in the district.
Meanwhile, four to six people went missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Kullu district. Rescue and relief operations are underway.
Till now, seven people are feared to have lost their lives in isolated incidents across the district.
Rescue & Relief Efforts On in Kullu After Cloudburst
Over 25 workers at the Malana power project in the district were rescued from a building after it was left damaged amid the flash floods.
In Kullu's Manikaran, officials say that at least four people have been washed away, and three persons are feared drowned amid heavy rains.
Sudesh Mokhta, the director of State Disaster Management indicated that the people went missing following "the incident at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am," news agency PTI reported.
He added that the team involved in the rescue operations was facing disruption due to scattered landslides.
A bridge across river Parvati and a camping site was also left damaged.
Meanwhile, the floodgates of Larje and Pandoh dams are being opened and the people living in downstream areas have been put on a high alert.
(With inputs from PTI.)
