Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across North India, Himachal Pradesh Most Affected

In the past 36 hours, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 13 landslides and nine flash floods due to extreme rainfall in the region. As a result, the devastation claimed the lives of nine people in the state on Sunday, 9 July.

A house collapsed in Shimla's Kotgarh area, which led to the deaths of three family members. Another person died after a makeshift house was damaged by a landslide in Kullu town, according to The Indian Express.

A landslide in Chamba left a fifth person dead while three more deaths occurred after a vehicle was swept away by a landslide in Tehri Garhwal district. Several people are also reportedly missing even as search and rescue operations are underway.