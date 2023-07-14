Fact-Check: Video of Crocodile in Flooded Area Neither From Haryana Nor Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT
This video is from Gujarat’s Vadodara and dates back to August 2019.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A video showing a crocodile on waterlogged roads while residents screaming in fear and moving away from the reptile has gone viral on social media with two different claims.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

  • While some users are sharing the video to claim that this incident recently happened in flood-struck Ambala, Haryana.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here, here and here.)

Where's the video actually from?: The video dates back to 2019 and is from Vadodara, Gujarat.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a longer version of the video on YouTube.

  • This video was shared on 31 August 2019, and the title suggested that a stray crocodile was captured in Vadodara, Gujarat during floods.

  • The viral video can be seen from the 0:45 timestamp.

  • The full video shows trained personnel rescuing the crocodile while the crowd watches by.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search which led us to several news reports by NDTV, The Times of IndiaIndia Today and The Hindu

  • All of these reports were published in August 2019.

  • The video report by NDTV showed the viral video from a different angle at 0:10 timestamp.

  • It also stated that the video is from Gujarat's Vadodara.

The two videos are the same.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

  • The Times of India's article mentioned that a 10 feet long crocodile was rescued by the combined efforts of the NDRF and forest department officials on 3 August 2019.

  • The videos carried in the reports matched with the longer version of the YouTube video.

  • We also found a tweet from a news agency Asian News International (ANI), from 3 August 2019, about a crocodile being rescued by NDRF in Vadsar area of Vadodara.

Similar claims of different parts of this video have gone viral on the internet with various claims; you can read our fact-check stories here and here.

Conclusion: An old video showing a crocodile in waterlogged streets in Gujarat is being shared as one from Delhi and Haryana.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  crocodile   Fact Check   ambala 

