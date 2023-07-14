Fact-Check: Video of Crocodile in Flooded Area Neither From Haryana Nor Delhi

A video showing a crocodile on waterlogged roads while residents screaming in fear and moving away from the reptile has gone viral on social media with two different claims.
One of the claims suggests that this crocodile came from the Yamuna river and was found in Khazoori Khas, Delhi amidst the flooding in the national capital.
While some users are sharing the video to claim that this incident recently happened in flood-struck Ambala, Haryana.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a longer version of the video on YouTube.
This video was shared on 31 August 2019, and the title suggested that a stray crocodile was captured in Vadodara, Gujarat during floods.
The viral video can be seen from the 0:45 timestamp.
The full video shows trained personnel rescuing the crocodile while the crowd watches by.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search which led us to several news reports by NDTV, The Times of India, India Today and The Hindu.
All of these reports were published in August 2019.
The video report by NDTV showed the viral video from a different angle at 0:10 timestamp.
It also stated that the video is from Gujarat's Vadodara.
The Times of India's article mentioned that a 10 feet long crocodile was rescued by the combined efforts of the NDRF and forest department officials on 3 August 2019.
The videos carried in the reports matched with the longer version of the YouTube video.
We also found a tweet from a news agency Asian News International (ANI), from 3 August 2019, about a crocodile being rescued by NDRF in Vadsar area of Vadodara.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)