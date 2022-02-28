Ukraine-Russia War: 2016 Photo of Children Sending Off Army Shared as Recent

A photograph showing two children bidding goodbye to soldiers riding on a tank has gone viral by linking it with the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia that began on Thursday, 24 February.

The claims come in the backdrop of intense battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in various regions of Ukraine, including the suburbs of the capital Kyiv.

However, we found that the image could be traced back to 2016 and it wasn't related to the recent war between Russia and Ukraine.

