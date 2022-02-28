Only Air India Flight Could Enter Ukraine's Closed Airspace? No!

A photograph showing the flight path of an Air India flight AI121 has gone viral to claim that the airline was the only one to be brave enough to enter Ukraine's airspace, which has been closed for all civilians flights since 24 February, amid the war with Russia.

The claim comes while India is trying to evacuate its nationals who are stuck in different cities of Ukraine. Around 16,000 Indian nationals, including students, have been trapped in the country since Russian President Putin invaded the country on Thursday, 24 February.

However, we found that the flight mentioned in the map didn't enter Ukraine's air space. The flight path available of flight-tracking websits show that the flight, which travels between Delhi and Frankfurt, avoided Ukraine’s airspace.