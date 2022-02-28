Doctored Clip Shared to Claim Akhilesh Yadav Will Leave for London Post UP Polls
The video is doctored and the audio of the NDTV journalist has been edited in the viral clip.
A 19-second video clip of English news channel NDTV senior journalist Sreenivasan Jain interviewing Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav is being shared on social media with a claim that the SP chief has said that he is going to London on the next day of election results and that "he has no chance in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls."
The video is being shared in the backdrop of the ongoing seven-phase UP polls, results of which will be declared on 10 March.
However, we found that the video is doctored. Jain's voice has been edited while statement of Yadav has been distorted in the viral video.
CLAIM
In the video, Jain asks, "It is also said that you are going to London on 11 (March), your tickets are also booked."
Yadav replies, "Now if I say, who has gone to London, who is not going abroad, I will say, you have done your homework, I want to know from you, can't I go? If you don't have kids, and your kids aren't going, what can I do?"
WHAT WE FOUND
In the viral video, NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain can seen interviewing Yadav. We looked on YouTube with relevant keywords and found the video published on 23 June 2021.
The relevant exchange can be heard in 10:52 mins-11:25 mins.
In the clip, at around 10:55 mark, Jain asks the SP chief, "It is also being said that you had gone to London. Is it true?"
To which, Yadav replies, "Now, if I say who is going to London, who hasn't gone abroad. You are asking me, you tell me when did I go to London?"
Jain then asks him, "I don't have the details. Hence, I am asking you."
Yadav says, "I want to ask from you, if you have done your homework, you tell me, when did I go?
Jain interrupts saying, "This is the reason why I am asking for your clarification."
Yadav says, "I can't go for my daughter's admission. If you don't have kids, and your kids are not going for admission, what can I do?"
We also found a tweet on Jain's profile where he stated, "My audio has been morphed, Akhilesh’s answer has been distorted."
Clearly, a doctored clip is being shared falsely claiming that Yadav has said that he will leave for London soon after UP elections are over.
