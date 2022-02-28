Talks Between Russia & Ukraine Today, UN To Hold Emergency Meet

Four days after Russia launched a military invasion into Ukraine, talks for de-escalation of the war are expected to take place on Monday, 28 February, with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations scheduled to meet at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

As many as 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the Russian onslaught, as per Ukraine. Kyiv remains in Ukrainian hands, even as fighting for the capital city continues.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, 27 February, ordered his defence chiefs to put the country's "deterrence forces" on high alert – a move that has elicited condemnation from the US and the NATO.