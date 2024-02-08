BJP Leaders Share Clipped Video To Take a Dig at Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge

A video of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Ab ki baar, 400 paar" [This time around, we will cross 400 seats] slogan is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to imply that Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, agreed with the BJP's slogan about securing more than 400 out of 545 seats in the Lok Sabha in the upcoming elections.

Who shared the video?: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, BJP Uttar Pradesh's official X (formerly Twitter) account, and BJP Punjab's general secretary Parminder Singh Brar shared the video, among others.

(Swipe to view all claims.)