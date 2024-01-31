'Those Not With Modi Go to Jail': Congress Cries Foul as ED Arrests Hemant Soren

Soon after Jharkhan Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren stepped down as the chief minister and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 31 January, the Congress, JMM's ally in the state, called the central agencies 'tools of the Bharatiya Janata Party to eliminate the Opposition.'
Taking to X, Congress chief Mallirajun Kharge said that those who are not with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are bound to be jailed.
"Imposing ED against Jharkhand Chief Minister, Shri Hemant Soren and forcing him to resign is a blow to federalism. Intimidating opposition leaders by making the provisions of PMLA draconian is part of the BJP's tool kit. The BJP's work of destabilising the Opposition governments one by one as part of a conspiracy is continuing," Kharge said.
"If democracy has to be saved from dictatorship, the BJP will have to be defeated. We will not be afraid, we will continue to fight from Parliament and from the streets," he added.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP is running a campaign to destroy democracy.
"ED, CBI, IT etc are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP's 'eliminate opposition cell'. The BJP, itself steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power," Gandhi said.
The Congress is the third largest party in the state with 17 seats and the second largest in the ruling alliance after JMM with 29 seats. The three other allies in the government include the Nationalist Congress Party (1 seat), CPI(ML) (1 seat), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (1 seat).
