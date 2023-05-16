AI-Generated Images Shared To Claim Vladimir Putin Suffered a Heart Attack

A screenshot of an article purportedly from The Moscow Times is going viral on the internet with users claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently suffered a heart attack.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: We did not find any such article published on The Moscow Times.
Further, both the images seen in the viral screenshot were generated using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool named Midjourney.
What about the news report?: We searched for the article on The Moscow Times' website but did not find the one seen in the viral screenshot.
Next, we looked for news reports and updates on the official website of Kremlin but found no credible information about Putin suffering a heart attack.
On the contrary, according to Kremlin's website, he attended a meeting with Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova on 15 May.
What about the pictures?: A keyword search in Russian led us to a tweet thread carrying similar visuals.
The thread was uploaded by a user named Misha Petrov. It was uploaded on 22 March.
Petrov clarified that the images were generated by AI tool Midjourney.
On checking the user's account, we found several posts which carried AI-generated images, including one showing Putin getting arrested.
Other noticeable errors: In the first image, one can see Putin's hair blurred while his face remains in focus.
The second image's full version uploaded by Petrov shows multiple pictures of Putin, one standing and the other one lying on the ground.
Conclusion: Social media users are sharing AI-generated images of Russian President Vladimir Putin to falsely claim that he recently suffered a heart attack.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)