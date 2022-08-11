TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Arrested by CBI in Cattle Smuggling Case

The official added, "We even talked to the doctor concerned and he also said that he was forced to give the bed-rest advice in plain paper both from his higher authorities as well as Mandal. So, before he could adopt any further method to duck interrogation, we decided to reach his house."

After entering the residence, the CBI first asked the private security person posted there to move out of the building and also directed the central armed forces personnel not to allow anyone to enter. The CBI officers have also seized all the mobile phones from everyone present at the building while the raid was conducted.

It is learnt that the CBI team is also carrying a court order with them that empowers them to conduct search operations at Mondal's residence.