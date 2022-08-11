Four Deaths in 10 Days: Who Were the Men Who Died in a Bengal Correctional Home?

The Quint reached out to the Baruipur police for a comment on the allegations. A senior Baruipur police official on the condition of anonymity told The Quint that the four men who died were not tortured in any way, when they were at the Baruipur police station.

They said that they can’t comment on what happened at the correctional home as it is outside their jurisdiction. So far, no police official has come on the record to comment on this incident. This copy will be updated once the police issue a formal response.

Meanwhile on social media, Baruipur police have called the news of custodial deaths at the police station as 'fake'.