PM Modi's Security 'Breached' in Punjab: How Is His Protection Ensured?
A "major security lapse" had occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday, 6 January, as per the Home Ministry, the blame for which has been placed on the Punjab government by the Centre.
The prime minister was visiting the poll-bound state to lay the foundation stone of numerous development projects, and was also scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur.
However, the PM's cavalcade was stranded, allegedly due to protesting farmers blocking the road, about 25 km ahead of Hussainiwala, and just before Ferozepur city. Modi's convoy turned back and went to Bathinda, and all his events were cancelled.
Who is responsible for protecting the PM? How is the prime minister protected on state visits? How was PM Modi's security "breached" in Punjab? Here's what we know.
Who Is Responsible for Protecting the PM?
A central agency, the Special Protection Group (SPG), is responsible for providing proximate security to the Prime Minister of India.
It looks after the prime minister's personal security, health, communication, and secures the office and the residence of the prime minister, as per an official government release.
According to a News18 report, the prime minister’s itinerary is documented and monitored by the SPG.
Checking and frisking of those who come in the vicinity of the prime minister are also conducted by the central agency.
Members of the SPG are legally barred from contact with the media or from publishing or collaborating in the publication of "any book, letter, or other document" related to their work, of which not much detail is available in the public domain.
Under the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the SPG provides proximate security to the prime minister and his immediate family members residing with him at his official residence.
Presently, PM Modi is the only protectee under the SPG.
How Is the PM Protected During His Visits to States?
When the prime minister visits a state, the local police maintains this minute-to-minute programme, supervised by officials of the SPG, reported News18. Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials of the state are also involved in the security arrangements.
The Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), which is the documenting and monitoring of the protectee's itinerary, is under the jurisdiction of the SPG. The ASL also entails checking and sanitisation of the venue and the route that the prime minister is scheduled to take.
When the prime minister is visiting a state, the ASL is conducted by the local police, who then report to the SPG.
“The SPG only provides proximate security to the PM. When the PM is travelling to any state, it is the responsibility of the state police to ensure overall security. They have the responsibility of intelligence gathering, route clearance, venue sanitisation, and crowd management,” former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh, who has also served with the SPG, told The Indian Express.
The instructions for security arrangements during the PM's visits to states are laid down in what is called the SPG’s ‘Blue Book’.
What Happened During PM Modi's Visit to Punjab?
PM Modi had reached Punjab on Wednesday, 5 January, where he was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, and address a rally in Ferozepur.
However, after a sparse crowd had gathered for PM Modi's rally in Ferozepur amid bad weather, the event was cancelled despite many speakers reaching the venue.
The Ministry of Home Affairs indicated that a security lapse had hampered PM Modi's plans. It said in an official release that the prime minister's cavalcade had met with an obstruction, and that the head of the state had faced a major security breach.
"Today morning, PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out... When the weather didn’t improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial via road. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police," the MHA said.
"Around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM."Ministry of Home Affairs
The roads had been blocked by protesting members Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), as per reports.
After the hindrance, the PM had headed back to the Bathinda Airport, changing his previous plans.
Why Did the 'Security Breach' Occur?
The Ministry of Home Affairs has put the blame on the Punjab Police for failing to make proper security arrangements along PM Modi's travel route.
"The Prime Minister’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."Ministry of Home Affairs
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on the matter from the state government.
"As per the Blue Book, the state police have to prepare contingency route for the protectee in case of any adverse situation like the one that happened in Punjab during the PM's visit. Punjab Police did not follow the 'Blue Book' and had not prepared a contingency route for prime minister's visit," an MHA official told news agency ANI.
The ministry official told the news agency that the Intelligence Bureau had alerted the Punjab Police about the protesters' presence. In such cases, the state police are supposed to update the SPG, and the movement of the protectee is rearranged accordingly.
What Has the Punjab Govt Said?
The Congress-led state government has disputed the security-related allegations, with Chief Minister Charanjit Channi asserting "there was no danger to his (the PM's) life."
Punjab Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also retaliated against the accusations, noting, "All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG and other agencies. 10,000 security personnel were deployed for PM’s rally."
"But as PM changed his route last minute and travels by road, a delay of 15 min. in clearing farmers is projected as endangering his life. Did anyone attack PM’s convoy? [sic]" Surjewala said in a tweet.
The Punjab government has on Thursday constituted a high-level committee to probe the matter. The panel will submit its report in three days.
(With inputs from News18, The Indian Express, and ANI.)
